Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

