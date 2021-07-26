Manning & Napier (MN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Manning & Napier stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99. Manning & Napier has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

