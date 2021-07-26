Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $691.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

