Antero Midstream (AM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.98 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

