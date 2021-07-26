ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $47.00 on Monday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $548.77 million, a PE ratio of 427.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

