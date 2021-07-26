PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $202,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $253,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,364 shares of company stock worth $7,573,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

