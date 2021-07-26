PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PCTEL during the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PCTEL by 99.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PCTEL during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PCTEL by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at $480,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

PCTEL stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.32. PCTEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

