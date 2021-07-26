MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of MiMedx Group worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDXG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.62. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.