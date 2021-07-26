Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $418.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

