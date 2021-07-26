Citigroup Inc. Has $64,000 Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 150,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128 over the last three months. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of CENT opened at $49.80 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

