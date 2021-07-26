Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 69.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.