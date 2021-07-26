Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $878,000 Stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $235.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.19.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

