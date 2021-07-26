Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Savings Financial Group worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

In other news, EVP James W. Nelson bought 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $74,399.37. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,399.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $76.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $77.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.