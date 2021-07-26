Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 180.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Identiv worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $15.67 on Monday. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $344.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million.

INVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

