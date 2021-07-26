Barclays PLC Purchases 4,549 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 158.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NATR opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $353.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.86. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

