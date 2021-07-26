The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $40.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.27.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $35.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 7.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

