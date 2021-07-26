Citigroup Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Chase by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chase by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $111.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.69. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.84 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

In related news, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $35,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,682. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

