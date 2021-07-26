Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,358 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 223.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 252.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 34.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

