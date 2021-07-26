HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,232,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 324,623 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in HBT Financial by 30.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 178,848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in HBT Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.86 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

