Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 87.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,137 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIGR shares. increased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

EIGR stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.36. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

