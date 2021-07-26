Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 470,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

Shares of VNM stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.79.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

