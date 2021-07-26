Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

NYSE RLX opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.