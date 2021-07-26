$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $10.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $125.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.76. AGCO has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.