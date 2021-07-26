NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Argus from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.75 to $218.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.85.

Shares of NVDA opened at $195.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.70. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $97.77 and a fifty-two week high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

