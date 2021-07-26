Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.53.

Danaher stock opened at $291.27 on Friday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $190.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

