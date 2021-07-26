Oppenheimer Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $230.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $202.35.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

