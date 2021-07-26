Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Duluth were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Duluth by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 27.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duluth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of DLTH opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $503.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.