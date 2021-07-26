Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,636 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

RMNI opened at $8.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $717.09 million, a PE ratio of -31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 over the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

