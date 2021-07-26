Northern Trust Corp Purchases 7,199 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $18.38.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

