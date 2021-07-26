Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,967 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of EVI Industries worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EVI Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EVI Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EVI Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVI Industries by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EVI Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVI opened at $28.57 on Monday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.21 million, a P/E ratio of 285.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

