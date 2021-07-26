Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 96,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $48,140,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $9,388,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $8,108,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $4,353,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $2,859,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $21.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

