FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,365,000.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,058 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,005,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

