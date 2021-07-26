FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,365,000.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.
- On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.
Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56.
FAST Acquisition Company Profile
FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
