Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.39. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Truist boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

