Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Sells $2,423,130.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,770.00, for a total value of $2,423,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at $28,679,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,464.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,833.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.