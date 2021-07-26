Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,102 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of BankFinancial worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments bought a new stake in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,496 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFIN shares. TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $11.31 on Monday. BankFinancial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

