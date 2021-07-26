ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Major Shareholder Sells $9,931,452.50 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $9,931,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00.

CHPT stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

