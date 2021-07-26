Michael Linse Sells 1,061,466 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $24,944,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $22.56 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

