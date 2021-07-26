IQVIA (IQV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IQV opened at $249.08 on Monday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.84.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

