Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $261.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.