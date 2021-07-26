MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $41.43 on Friday. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $481.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MVB Financial by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.