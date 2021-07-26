Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after purchasing an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

