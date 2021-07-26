First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.19.

FR opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,911,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

