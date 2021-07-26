ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 349,412 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,338 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

