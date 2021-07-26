Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $216.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.54. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,942.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.