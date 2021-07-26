Barclays Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

