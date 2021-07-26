UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Pacer Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Pacer Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.04% of Pacer Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000.

LSLT stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23. Pacer Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.