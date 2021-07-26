Advisory Alpha LLC Has $87.25 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,541 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $87,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $66.11 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $66.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.