Wells Fargo & Company Boosts VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $36.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.54. VICI Properties has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

