JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,210,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $106.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $106.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

