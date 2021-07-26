Royal Bank of Canada Trims Graco (NYSE:GGG) Target Price to $86.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of GGG opened at $76.64 on Friday. Graco has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Graco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Graco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

